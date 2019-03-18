COOS BAY — The Oregon Coast Music Association will feature a special benefit performance of the dynamic musical partnership of Steven Moeckel, violin, and Paula Fan, harpsichord, as "Duo Amabile" for an afternoon event in the beautiful auditorium of the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve in Charleston.
The program, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, will feature an interactive performance and discussion including solos and duet performance of music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber. Following the performance, the audience will enjoy a reception catered by Rodeo Steak House, featuring BBQ oysters, and special hors d'oeuvre plates.
The Duo Amabile has been delighting audiences since 2003 with performances in Europe, Latin America and North America. The venue at South Slough NERR was chosen by the duo as a favorite location to celebrate and enjoy the outstanding beauty of the South Coast.
Limited seating is available, and tickets are available at $40 for OCMA members, and $50 for non-members. More information about the event and other events organized by the OCMA visit http://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/ or contact the OCMA office at 541-267-0938.