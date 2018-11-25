COOS BAY — Once again, historian Steve Greif will offer a series of local history lessons during winter at the Coos History Museum. Weaving together information from his previous classes as well as some new material, the course is called “South Coast History Thru the Lens of Geography.” Lessons will be held at the museum each Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 9 and ending March 20, 2019.
Steve Greif is a retired North Bend High School teacher and has written a history of North Bend High as well as a two-volume U.S. History text for students. He is a front desk volunteer at the Coos History Museum as well as a researcher and board member. The course will offer a look at local history centered on geographic themes. Using many images from the vast photographic collection of the Coos History Museum, each session will explore the events, natural history and the people associated with different places on Oregon’s South Coast. Upon completion of the course, students will have learned more about the historic background to places where they live, work, and recreate. The tentative schedule for the 2019 course:
Jan. 9 - The Beach: North Spit to the Umpqua
Jan. 16 - Native Lands: Geography, Ethnobotany, and Culture
Jan. 23 - The Bay, Part I: Empire and Marshfield
Jan. 30 - The Bay, Part II: North Bend
Feb. 6 - The Forests: The Elliott and the O & C Lands
Feb. 13 - Small Towns North & South: Lakeside and Powers
Feb. 20 - Bandon-By-The-Sea
Feb. 27 - Coquille River Communities
March 6 - Rogue River Revelations
March 13 - Coos River and Golden/Silver Falls
March 20 - The Parks: State, County, and Local
The course, open to the public, is a fundraiser for the museum and the fee is $70 with Coos History Museum members receiving a 10 percent discount. To register, call 541-756-6320 or visit the Coos History Museum during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, please visit the website at www.cooshistory.org.