COOS BAY — A Spook-tacular Fundraiser, the ninth annual event, also known as Purses for Nurses, is hosted by the Coos County Friends of Public Health. The silent auction will consist of purses filled with donations from local businesses and individuals is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at St. Monica Catholic Church, Fellowship Hall, 357 S. Sixth St., Coos Bay.
Proceeds will go to families in need who have been identified through services at Coos Health & Wellness. Refreshments and entertainment are provided, and costumes are optional. Call for reservations: 541-266-6804; seats are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.