COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Small Business Development Center will offer a business startup workshop called Starting Your Own Business 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the center. Cost for the workshop is $20.
The Starting Your Own Business course covers important tools and resources needed to establish a solid foundation during a business’s startup. Participants learn about licensing, business legal structure, financing, business planning, business resources and more. Designed to answer general questions, a business adviser from the Southwestern SBDC can discuss specific questions class members may have that pertain directly to their venture in a free and confidential advising appointment.
Seating is limited, to register go to www.bizcenter.org/centers/southwestern-sbdc/our-classes or on Facebook at SouthwesternSBDC. Those interested also may contact the Southwestern SBDC at 541-888-7182 or email sbdc@socc.edu for more information.