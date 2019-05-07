COOS BAY – Give your Mom the perfect Mother’s Day gift: A clean car and extra space by getting rid of stacked up cans and bottles, all while supporting a great cause! Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Trio Club will host a car wash and bottle collection fundraiser 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. The car wash and bottle collection will be held at the Coos Bay Umpqua Bank parking lot, 700 S. Broadway.
All funds raised will be used to support students participating in a service learning project partnering with Habitat for Humanity. This year the project is in Taos, NM. Many of the students involved have never flown on a plane. Students are required to volunteer locally with Habitat for Humanity as well as fundraise throughout the school year to participate in this service learning project. This is an opportunity for them to see more of our great country and help a low-income population by means of building homes.
For more information on how to support this initiative, contact Chloe Eberlein at 541-888-7494 or chloe.eberlein@socc.edu.