COOS BAY — It's time for one more concert this season from SOCO, Southwestern Oregon Community Orchestra. Conductor Don Walden has invited the public to an afternoon of fun, fresh, creative orchestra music from this local community group.
"Come see and hear how we have grown. We think you'll like it," said Walden. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Bay Area Nazarene Church located at 1850 Clark St. in North Bend.
There is no charge, but a suggested donation of $5 for adults would be appreciated.