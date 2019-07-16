COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College will be offering a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) 2 class beginning in July at the Coos Bay campus. The CNA-2 course will expand the breadth and depth of the Certified Nursing Assistant’s knowledge, skills and abilities. It will prepare persons who are already Certified Nursing Assistant 1, who assist licensed nursing personnel in the provision of nursing care, for certification as CNA-2 Acute Care as specified by the Oregon State Board of Nursing.
The CNA -2 class reports Monday, July 29, 2019 and will meet for 4 weeks. The class includes lecture, skills and clinical instruction. Prerequisites include: a completed program application located on the SWOCC website (www.socc.edu/nursing); an unencumbered Oregon CNA1 certificate; current AHA BLS CPR card; immunizations including MMR, Tdap, Varicella and Hepatitis B; and a background check.
For more information, call 541-888-7443 or email nursing@socc.edu.