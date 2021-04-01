Time to hike

Hikers are invited to hike the South Slough Trails on Saturday.

 Contributed photo

 Local residents are invited to the hike the South Slough Trails this weekend.

On Saturday, hikers will meet at the South Slough National Estuarine Reserve Interpretive Center parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Hike leaders will take lead hikers on a series of trails through the reserve, including the Middle Creek trail, the Hidden Creek Trail, the Tunnel Trail and the Sloughside trail.  Short hikers can return to the Interpretive Center via the Railroad Trail and the Middle Creek Trail.  

Those wanting a longer hike can take the North Creek Trail back to the Interpretive Center. Please note that there are no dogs allowed on the North Creek Trail, so if you are bringing your pet, you may be limited to a shorter hike.  

Hikers wanting to explore more may want to complete the day with some hikes on the South Reserve Trails.

 

New Hike Guidelines

  1. Hike groups will be limited to 15 people.
  2. You will be asked to complete a registration form so the number can be controlled.
  3. Hikers will be asked to maintain social distance (as much as 10-12 feet) on the trail
  4. Hikers will be asked to have face covering (like a bandana) that can be pulled up at tight spots on the trail
  5. Hikers should step off the trail to let others pass

To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeFtc0WkFGPMnQYkvy-JdueKhyp8ydaMWcE001e3KgODBIMPA/viewform?usp=sf_link

