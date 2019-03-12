CHARLESTON — Start making plans for summer fun with a science week for the children in your life. Registration will open for this year's South Slough Reserve Science Camp Wednesday, April 3. Children's ages are important for planning this summer camp experience. Criteria for camp is based on the grade level the child will be in the fall of 2019.
Dates for each group are: Zoea, for children entering Kindergarten or 1st grade: June 25-28; Megalops, for children entering 2nd or 3rd grade: July 9-12; Magister, for high school students entering 9-12th grade: July 23-26; Dungeness, for middle school students entering 6-8th grade: Aug. 6-9; and Instar, for kids entering 4th or 5th grade: Aug. 20-23.
Register through www.Eventbrite.com where you will given the option to pay online, through the mail or in person.