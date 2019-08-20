NORTH BEND — South Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will present a free Saturday seminar from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, with Ruth L Miller, Ph.D. at Evergreen Court, 451 O'Connell St., North Bend. Dr. Miller has studied both spiritual and scientific approaches to health and healing. She will share her insights about how and why water can be a healing element.
In the 1990s Masuru Emoto, a Japanese scientist, captured the world’s imagination with his beautiful photographs of the crystals water forms when prayed over or surrounded by music. While a few people have been able to replicate his work, others have verified the principle. Dr. Ruth Miller was part of the team who brought Dr. Emoto’s work to this country and she continues to collect relevant research.
In this presentation, followed by dialogue, she will place his crystals in the context of both older and more recent research and help us understand how water responds to its environment and what that means for our well-being — both now and in the future.
Attendees will be invited to participate in a Water-blessing ceremony.
Everyone all ages, races, creeds, genders, and orientations are welcome. This free and open to the public community event is sponsored by the South Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which meets Sundays at 10 a.m. at the Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Empire. For additional informaton, www.oregonsouthcoastuu.org.