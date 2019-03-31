NORTH BEND — South Coast Model Train Club will host their 3rd Annual May weekend show at Pony Village Mall starting Friday, May 17 and running through Sunday May 19. The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club from the Eugene and Springfield area, and the Umpqua Valley Model Railroad Club from Roseburg will be participating again in this year's show.
The show will feature various scales of model trains. Miles of track will be home to scale sized towns, terrain and landscape, and of course trains.
The highlight of the show will be Umpqua Valley's HO scale modular layout, now over 70 feet in length. There will be a Thomas and Friends HO train display, a large O scale display, a large G gauge display and an Operation Lifesaver Railroad Safety Display all provided by the Willamette Cascade club.
Each of the three clubs will have members available to answer questions and share details about their hobby during the show. Show hours will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the local club, find South Coast Train Club on Facebook. The club always open to new members, the club's youngest member is 11 years old. Anyone with an interest in model railroading is welcome.