COOS BAY — South Coast Inventors monthly meeting is a free to attend non-profit organization. The next meeting is at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5th, at the Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave, Room 207.
Jeff Longshaw, a former business instructor at California State University Fullerton will be the next speaker. He will speak about the class he taught, Entrepreneurship for Non Business Majors. He also will talk about Fullerton Angles, a angel investing group he founded; and the Mihaylo Business School Entrepreneur Incubator.
South Coast Inventors helps turn your idea into products, improve existing ones or help you to start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search & application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meetings attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect your ideas.
For more information, visit southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.