COOS BAY — South Coast Inventors is a free to attend non-profit organization that meets once a month. The next meeting will begin at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2nd, at the Newmark Center in room 207, located at 2110 Newmark Ave.
Sue Church, a tax preparer will be our next speaker. She will speak about new changes to business tax for 2019 returns plus overall taxes advise to maximize your deductions.
Our group helps turn your idea into products, improve existing ones or help you to start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meetings attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect your ideas.
For more information, visit our site southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.