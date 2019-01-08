COOS BAY — South Coast Inventors is a free-to-attend non-profit organization. Their next monthly meeting begins at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave. in room 207.
The meeting will feature a talk by president of the South Coast Inventors, Eric Radkey. He will discuss ways to fund ideas and general business information. Plan to attend and bring plenty of questions.
This group helps turn ideas into products, improve existing ones or help to start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application, plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meetings attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect their ideas.
For more information, visit them online at southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.