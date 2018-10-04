COOS BAY — The South Coast Folk Society will host a public Contra Dance Saturday, Oct. 6, in Coos Bay. The even will feature live music by the South Coast’s own Outstanding Open Band, and calling by Stacy Rose. The Contra Dance will be held 7-10 p.m. at the Coos Bay Senior Center Dance Hall, located at Fourth and Ingersoll.
Contra dancing is a light-hearted form of social dancing that is easy to learn and fun for all ages. Singles, couples and families can all enjoy this exciting new form of dance. New dancers are always welcome.
The Outstanding Open Band consists of many talented musicians from Coos and Curry counties, who have played for numerous Folk Society events over the years.
Guest caller Stacy Rose will guide dancers throughout the evening, teaching all the steps and patterns you need to know. Rose has called dances around the state for over 15 years — community dances, with church groups, school groups, weddings and other private parties — beginner to veteran dancers.
The lesson will begin at 7 p.m., and first-timers who show up for this lesson will receive a ticket for free admission to their next dance.
Wear your dancing shoes, casual clothes, and a big smile. This event is alcohol- and fragrance-free. Refreshments are available.
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Admission: general, $7; seniors 60, $6; SCFS members, $5. Students and supervised children under 6 are admitted free. For more information, call 541-404-8267 or visit www.southcoastfolksociety.com.