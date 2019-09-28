BROOKINGS — A21 (Abolish Slavery in the 21st Century) is a nonprofit organization fueled by the heartfelt hope that human beings everywhere will be rescued from bondage and completely restored. Those who join us for the A21 Brookings Walk For Freedom on Saturday, Oct. 19, are joining as the new abolitionists for the 21st Century. Slavery is often talked about in numbers ... millions of slaves ... a $150 billion dollar industry ... 1 percent of victims are ever rescued. But although those numbers are daunting, they lose the human element. The heart of A21 is for the ONE ... the ONE woman, the ONE man, the ONE child trapped and exploited, unable to see a different end to their story. But A21 sees one ... and fights for it.
A21 works hard so that survivors can be given freedom, independence, and the chance of a better story and to prevent any more of this kind of evil to continue. A21 opens restoration centers for victims, establishes hotlines, educates, and works with law enforcement to fight this crime. Every year they do a walk to raise funds for these projects. Next month, the Soroptimist International members of Gold Beach, Brookings, and Crescent City are hosting the first-ever, A21 Brookings Walk for Freedom. From 10 a.m-noon on Oct. 19, people are coming together to help end human trafficking. Walks of its kind will happen all over the world on the same day. Go to vimeo.com/296683078 to see a one minute review of the 2018 A21 Walk for Freedom.
Read more about the redemptive and preventative work of A21 on their website, A21.org.
One Brookings member, Genevieve Wilson, was a great advocate of freedom and always wanted the Soroptimist women to raise funds with a walk or a run. Wilson was big proponent of memorizing the hotline number for reporting possible cases of trafficking. It is easy to remember, 1-888-3737-888, but she would also insist that each of us would put it in our phones. Wilson owned an extensive library of materials on this crime and lent her books out generously. This year the walk will be done in her honor.
It is free to register, but participants are asked to do so before the day of the walk. All are encouraged to set a goal to raise at least $100. Go to A21.org/walk to register. Click join or register and type in Brookings, OR. Select the city and follow the prompts. We will walk single file, without talking, and wear black. Shirts are not required but available for $15 if purchased early in the registration process. Children are welcome and do not have to register if accompanied by an adult. No pets, please. Come early if you have not registered before Oct. 19. Everyone, including veterans, community officials, church groups, families, are invited. Please "Take a Step" towards ending human trafficking in our time. Our walk is not long, the entire distance just a little more than a mile. We have all the insurance and permits necessary to have a safe and monumental walk. Meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the parking lot of the former Ray's Market at 906 Chetco Ave., and walk to the Botannical Gardens and back again.
Questions? Write us at brookingswalkforfreedom@gmail.com. We also have a direct registration link on our Facebook page called A21 Brookings OR Walk for Freedom.