COOS BAY — Local artist, Susan ‘Sooz’ Chambers, created a 22 by 30 inch watercolor of an octopus playing the violin, a snare drum and a triangle. The artwork "Octavius Performs at the Marine Garden" has been incorporated into the art poster image for the Oregon Coast Music Association’s 2019 Festival. It's an homage to Octavius, the octopus that lived for several months at the Charleston Marine Life Center and thrilled visitors with his antics. Chambers will be at the Coos Art Museum from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 5 during July’s Wine Walk and will sign posters that are for sale. The proceeds of this wine walk and OCMA poster sales will benefit the OCMA.
The artwork has several "Easter eggs" in it: Octavius had one arm that was split at the end; in the painting, he uses that arm to play the triangle. The Festival's director, James Paul, is well-known for bringing his chihuahua Carlos to the festival; Carlos is looking down on Octavius from a dock. The U.S. Coast Guard motor lifeboat sailing into the sunset is a nod to Don McMichael, the festival's longtime artist, who once served in the Coast Guard. The salmon swimming in the ocean is a nod to Christine Moffitt, OCMA president, who suggested Susan do the artwork for this year's festival.
You can get your own signed poster of Octavius during the Wine Walk at the Coos Art Museum. Susan will be signing posters at other OCMA events in July. The Oregon Coast Music Festival runs from July 13-27 this year and includes a return to Shore Acres on July 20. Prints and tickets to the many concerts are available for purchase in the OCMA office upstairs in the art museum or on its website, www.oregoncoastmusic.org. For more information, call 541-267-0398 or email, staff@oregoncostmusic.org.