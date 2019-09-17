COOS BAY — So It Goes Coffeehouse will host the 24-Hour Comic Book Challenge starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the coffee shop. The annual event happens in locations around the world simultaneously as creators new and old try to create a full comic book in one day. Participants have 24 hours to complete an all-original 24 page comic book.
Created by Scott McCloud (Zot! and Understanding Comics), the first 24-hour comic challenges included the likes of Neil Gaiman (Sandman etc), Dave Sim (Cerebus) and Kevin Eastman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).
For more information on origins of the challenge:
The challenge:
Your 24-page comic must be complete in 24 hours. Story, art, lettering, proofreading, etc. Digital comics are allowed. You must be 18 and over.
No sketches, designs, plot summaries or any other kind of direct preparation can precede the 24-hour period. Indirect preparation such as assembling tools, reference materials, music, etc. is fine.
You have free articles remaining.
The comic must contain over 100 panels.
To assist with the improvisational nature of the challenge, So It Goes will have a suggestion box at the shop through Oct. 5 where people can drop in the an item name or an exclamation that must be included in the comic. We will draw those pieces right before the clock begins.
Please bring your materials with you. We will have basic tools and paper, but you would do best to bring tools you prefer. Paper size, type of materials does not matter. Coffee and food specials, and giveaways will be on hand with special surprises throughout the challenge for the participants.
Would-be participants need not be proven artists. An RSVP is required, please sign up by calling 541-808-9333, emailing soitgoescoffeehouse@gmail.com, or messaging us on Facebook.
More information can be found online at http://www.24hourcomicsday.com
You can read the first 24-hour comic by Scott McCloud here: http://scottmccloud.com/4-inventions/24hr/first/25.html