I was curious so I asked, "As an artist who has reached the level of success that you have is moving to Oregon’s Bay Area part of your slowing down process?
Enjoying life in our little community with any other hobbies? I guess what I want to know is what are you doing now that you’ve grabbed the gold ring in a manner of speaking? Commission only or more stuff to make yourself happy?"
The artist responded with "Yes, we have slowed down, but only a little. I still keep quite busy doing commissions. Right now, I am finishing a life-size Firefighter Memorial for Alameda Fire Department, Alameda, Calif.
As an ex-surfer, I have enjoyed the beach and we love our Bay view. My wife, Libby, and I enjoy reading and looking for antiques. I love building things, and I’ve got plenty of things around the house to keep me busy.
We still travel to the San Francisco Bay Area because the foundry is there. Our daughter Casey, lives in Napa, Calif. and visiting her is high on the agenda. In between, I work on my private work."
Noble added, "We love the Coos Bay area, the natural beauty, new found friends, and the rewards of living in a community that has so many ties to the sea!"
When he forwarded photos of some of his recent work I thanked him for sharing, I mentioned one in particular. This is what he had to say, "There are pieces that an artist will do that just seem to be landmarks, Lauren was one. The technique was one I had been working on for a long time, and it fell into place on the sculpture. Plus, she was one of the last pieces I did as Chair of the Fine Art Sculpture Department at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. She was a demo for the class. I continued working on her when we moved here into the new studio.
I think, most importantly, that she is emotive. She seems to be content with herself … a quiet confidence, and she portrays it through her pose and attitude. She speaks to the viewer and she spoke to me, in a universal way, about the mystery of being a woman, and a very strong one at that.
I guess the will to 'reach as far as I can' is somewhat exemplified in the work. Lauren was a model at the university, a quiet, genuine and kind soul; I wanted the piece to reflect that."