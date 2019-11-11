COOS BAY — Sky, An Evening of Flamenco, will be performed by Seattle-based Flamenco dancer, Savannah Fuentes, who will bring her latest show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, to the Dolphin Theater, 580 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay. Joining Fuentes will be singer/percussionist, direct from Spain, Diego Amador Jr., and guitarist Pedro Cortes.
Fuentes, born in Seattle and of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry, is one of the only touring artists in the Pacific Northwest region with strong links to Flamenco culture. She studies both baile (flamenco dance) and cante (flamenco singing); has studied with artists such as Guadiana, Joaquin Grilo, Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, and Isabel Bayon, and attributes her formation as an artist to her most significant mentor, Maestra Sara de Luis.
Amador Jr. from Seville, was born into flamenco royalty. His father is the celebrated flamenco pianist Diego Amador and his uncles are Rafael and Raimundo Amador (Pata Negra). From a very young age he began performing and touring with some of Spain’s top flamenco artists, including Remedios Amaya, La Susi, Lole Montoya, Farruquito and Joaquín Cortés. Known mainly as a percussionist, he also sings, plays guitar and piano and recently launched a solo project as a singer/songwriter, with the track “Y me siento tan bien”.
Pedro Cortes' www.pedrocortes.com family is rich with Spanish Gypsy guitarists, he is a third generation Flamenco guitarist. He began his studies with his father and the esteemed Flamenco guitarist Sabicas. He's been touring professionally since he was 17 and has gained international recognition as a soloist and composer. He has premiered his work En la oscuridad de las minas at the Teatro Albeniz in Madrid, Spain, and has had works premiered by the Carlota Santana Spanish Dance Company at the Joyce Theater in New York. Has two books on Flamenco, "El Dron del Faraon" and "Cruzando el Charco."
Sky, An Evening of Flamenco in Coos Bay is part of a 30-date West Coast tour making several stops in Oregon then on to California.
General admission is $22; VIP reserved seating, $35; student, $15; and children, $9.
Advance tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com.
For complete tour information, log onto www.savannahf.com/performance.