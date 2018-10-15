NORTH BEND — Gallery By The Bay, at 2100 Union, will open its doors 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 during the North Bend Downtown Sip N Stroll.
The gallery’s colorful works by Judy Caldwell and Sharon Leahy, featured artists will be exhibited for remainder of October. Stop in Gallery By the Bay to meet the artists who will be on board to answer any questions guests may have. Caldwell’s work demonstrates her transition from representational work to exciting adventures in the abstract. Leahy has created, with the help of colored pigment left to merge in the process of melting with ice-covered fabric, a new version in her quilting experience.
Robin O’Neill, well-known guitarist/harpist will present her musical program throughout the social evening at the gallery.
North Bend Downtown Sip N Stroll is a fundraiser held three times a year with proceeds from the event going to various non-profit organizations in the area.
Sip N Stroll will start at Engle's Furniture, 2079 Sherman Ave. A $10 donation will get participants a glass and a map providing the location of participating merchants who will be prepared with samples of wines and refreshments. Participants must be 18 years of age. Only those 21 and older with valid ID, checked at each establishment can Sip wine.