NORTH BEND — Unity By the Bay Spiritual Center will open its doors through the Gallery By the Bay, the art gallery, from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 19th, welcoming the Sip 'N' Stroll participants as a prelude to the annual 3-day North Bend July Jubilee celebration happening July 19-21.
Downtown North Bend Sip 'N' Stroll event is held three times a year when North Bend merchants host participants taking the walk that starts at Engle's Furniture store located at 2079 Sherman Ave. Stollers receive their wine glass, with a map for a $10 donation. From their with their glass in hand, they make the loop among those designated as host merchants, and end at the historic Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave.
Proceeds from the event benefit organizations in the community.
Gallery By The Bay is located at 2100 Union and will be showing the fresh new exhibit of WM Burger (Wendy) with her oil paintings of what she calls her “human figure sketches” and large canvas displays of her local sea and landscapes with scenes of surfboarders, fishermen, sun-bathers and even curious pets cooling themselves in the sand and chasing the outgoing tides.
WM Burger will be the featured artist at Gallery By the Bay for the months of July and Augus…
Robin O’Neill will be back to entertain the guests with her lively acoustical guitar music and switching from time to time to her festively decorated harp producing the mellow sounds which soothe the soul. Robin is not only a fine musician but she delights her audiences with her inimitable singing of old favorites.
A friendly, welcoming group of hosts and hostesses will offer a wide array of light refreshments and beverages including wine.