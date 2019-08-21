CHARLESTON — Shore Acres State Park will host Dahlia Day on Saturday, Sept. 28. The public is invited to treat family, friends and visitors to a delightful day at the park including at stop in the Garden House.
From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Garden House, members of the Southern Oregon Dahlia Society will have a display of cut dahlias and information about growing dahlias. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Shore Acres.
Shore Acres State Park is located at 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. The park opens at 8 a.m. and remains open till dusk. Parking is $5 per vehicle.