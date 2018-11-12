COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association invites the public to attend Shop Small Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 24, in downtown Coos Bay. The event will start at 10 a.m. and run all day with specials and door prizes at participating downtown businesses. Shop Small Saturday encourages shoppers to support their neighborhood businesses and to embrace the day as a holiday shopping tradition.
While shopping, those who wish can participate in CBDA's Noggin’ Along Cider Stroll from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pick up a map of the businesses that will be serving cider or eggnog at Jennie’s Shoes at 262 Central Ave. Stop in those locations to shop and warm up with a hot beverage. Shoppers who spend $100 or more on Nov. 9 and Nov. 24 downtown with participating merchants can turn in their receipts. Also, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Jennie’s, shoppers can receive a beautiful Marshfield District commemorative mug, available for purchase for $10 while supplies last.
American Express first launched Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010 to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. Ninety percent of consumers surveyed said Small Business Saturday has had a positive impact on their community. A visit to a family owned shop or a meal at a local restaurant not only supports local economies, it promotes more vibrant communities.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit, by continually enhancing the quality of life in the downtown area where you can shop, eat, mingle, and explore!
To learn more about the event and check out a map of participating businesses, visit www.coosbaydowntown.org.