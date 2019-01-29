COOS BAY — Give someone you love the gift of song on Valentine's Day. Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus will send a "Valegram" ensemble to serenade your sweetheart, relative, or friend at home, at their workplace, in a restaurant, or almost anywhere in the Coos Bay/North Bend area! We’ll deliver Feb. 14-16 all day till 7 p.m. A live serenade including presentation of a rose and a card bearing your message is $35; a phone serenade is $10. Pick any two of these songs: “Always,” “My Romance,” or “That’s What Friends Are For.” To order a Valegram, call Connie Monahan at 541-217-1866.