COQUILLE — Start your evening with a Discussion on Winter Gardening with Grant Wartnick and Ann Ibach at the next Coquille Valley Seed Community's monthly meeting.
The group will meet 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14 at the Coquille Community Building located at 115 N Birch. This is a fragrance-free meeting.
The keynote speaker will be Randy Sturgill, president of the Coos County Beekeepers Association. He will give a presentation on Basic Honey Beekeeping. The final presentation will be given by CVSC member Sarah Crawford. She will give a short talk on Wild Bees and Native Pollinators with time for questions and answers.
As always, come early to visit the sharing table. Over 200 locally grown organic vegetable, flower and herb seeds will be available on first-come first-served basis. Bring your extra open pollinated seeds to share. No hybrid or treated seeds please.
If you are interested in gardening, seed saving, biodiversity, and/or organic growing methods the seed library is for you. Help grow and preserve locally adapted vegetable and herb varieties by becoming a Coquille Valley Seed Library member.