NORTH BEND — September's North Bend Seed Library talk will feature a lecture and book signing by Port Orford author Gary Carter. The lecture will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at North Bend Public Library.
Carter is the author of "The Beginner's Guide to Growing Herbs and their Culinary, Medicinal and Mystical Properties." He operates a small nursery in the summer and will answer questions regarding the growth and use of herbs. Copies of his book will be available for sale at the lecture, and one member of the audience will win a free copy of his book.