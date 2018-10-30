COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Seed Community invites you to explore gardening with fungi, and to enjoy a winter squash tasting 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Coos County Annex (Owen Building).
Micha Gross from Myrtle Glen Farm will speak about the amazing world of fungi and its vital role in our soils, and share wild collected mushroom specimens for educational identification.
Rowan Keltz will lead a winter squash discussion on their culture, harvest, and storage that will be followed by the first CVCS winter squash tasting to compare flavors and textures. Come, join and share your favorite winter squash, or prepared squash dishes and recipes. For the comparison tasting, please cook squash simply (roasted cubes and with minimal seasoning) to highlight the differences of the various squash varieties.
Please arrive no later than 5:30 p.m. to set up your squash dish. The public is always welcome at the monthly meetings, 6-8 p.m. on the second Thursday, at the Coos County Annex, 201 N Adams, Coquille.
Questions? Call 541-572-3317 or visit facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity.