COOS BAY — The Coos History Museum will host a free Second Sunday event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Admission to the museum will be free of charge and includes fun, hands-on activities for kids or for the “young at heart” from 1-3 p.m. November's activity will be a paper plate turkey. A parent or guardian must accompany children during the craft activity. Second Sunday at the Coos History Museum is sponsored by the Coquille Animal Hospital.
The museum is located on the waterfront at 1210 N. Front St., Coos Bay. For more information, contact Coos History Museum at 541-756-6320 or visit the website at www.cooshistory.org.