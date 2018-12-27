NORTH BEND — Unity By The Bay will conduct its annual Burning Bowl Service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, during the Sunday Celebration Service. This sacred service of release is in preparation for the beginning of the New Year. This service will provide a moving and powerful opportunity to let go of old thoughts, behaviors and beliefs that no longer serve you and weigh you down.
Thoughts occupy space, and Charles Fillmore, co-founder of Unity, said, “We must do a mental house cleaning.”
Everyone will be invited to write down what they wish to release before burning the paper. Symbolically, fire is for cleansing and purification; to transform and release that which is no longer necessary. Through music and prayer we will create a healing and sacred space for this process.
Unity By The Bay will participate in the annual World Healing Day with a service of prayer and meditation at 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Around the world, at noon, Greenwich Mean Time, millions of people, representing all religious faith traditions, from 70 countries and all 50 states, will join in prayer.
The World Healing Peace Meditation was begun in 1986, and has continued as an annual time of prayer. “For us, it comes at 4 a.m.,” a church spokesperson said, “so dress is definitely casual.” The service will include candle lighting for peace and honoring many religious traditions. Find additional information on World Healing Day at www.quartus.org.
The annual White Stone Service will be held during the 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, Celebration Service. It is a time to embrace the beginning of the New Year with a new intention, and declare yourself free of past limitations A white stone is given to everyone, symbolic of that freedom. Everyone also will be invited to write a “letter to God,” which will be held in prayer throughout the coming year.
Unity By The Bay is located at 2100 Union Avenue in North Bend. For more information about services, call 541-751-1633.