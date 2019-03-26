PORT ORFORD — The Cape Blanco Lighthouse will be open for tours starting 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, April 1. The Hughes House and the Port Orford Lifeboat Station Museum will be open for tours Wednesday, May 1. Cape Blanco Heritage Society collaborates with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to provide tours every day (except Tuesdays) through October 31.
If you appreciate visiting these sites, please consider becoming a volunteer host. For information on CBHS, call 541-332-0521 or for OPRD, 541-332-6774.
The Lighthouse and Hughes House are located in Cape Blanco State Park and the Lifeboat Station is located in Port Orford Heads State Park. Each site is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is located in beautiful settings with ocean views and hiking trails.