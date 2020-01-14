CHARLESTON — “Portraits of Nature” Art opens with a reception Friday, Jan. 31 at South Slough Reserve in the Interpretive Center. Join featured artist MacKenna Hainey from 5-7 p.m. for a viewing of her portrait-style photography of local marine fish and invertebrates, fungi, local mammal skulls, bird skulls, landscapes and seascapes. Visitors are invited to take a deeper look at the function, form, and structure of unconventional, and familiar subjects features with these portraits.
Meet with artist while you enjoy cake and punch provided by the Friends of South Slough Reserve. To RSVP, visit www.southsloughestuary.org.
You have free articles remaining.
Questions? Contact Deb at 541-888-5558, ext. 158 or email her at deborah.rudd@dsl.state.or.us