{{featured_button_text}}
McKenna Hainey photo
Contributed photo

CHARLESTON — “Portraits of Nature” Art opens with a reception Friday, Jan. 31 at South Slough Reserve in the Interpretive Center. Join featured artist MacKenna Hainey from 5-7 p.m. for a viewing of her portrait-style photography of local marine fish and invertebrates, fungi, local mammal skulls, bird skulls, landscapes and seascapes. Visitors are invited to take a deeper look at the function, form, and structure of unconventional, and familiar subjects features with these portraits.

Meet with artist while you enjoy cake and punch provided by the Friends of South Slough Reserve. To RSVP, visit www.southsloughestuary.org.

Questions? Contact Deb at 541-888-5558, ext. 158 or email her at deborah.rudd@dsl.state.or.us

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0