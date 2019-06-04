COOS BAY — Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus will hold an open house from 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Bay Area Senior Activity Center at 886 S. Fourth St. in Coos Bay (corner of Fourth and Ingersoll).
The event is open to all women in the community. Come experience a capella singing in four-part harmony. After a brief physical and vocal warm up, guests will learn a short song and experience the magic of singing in harmony almost immediately. The chorus will entertain guests with a short performance to demonstrate the variety of our repertoire and then refreshments.
Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus is an active group that sings for assisted-living residences, festivals, parties, fundraisers, dinners, holiday events — you name it. They also compete at the regional level which helps them focus on refining their singing and performing abilities. The group also sings for their own enjoyment, emphasizing fun, friendship and four-part harmony.
For more information, call 541-808-1773