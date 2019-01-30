Lawrence Noble, artist, designer, sculptor, will be the guest speaker at Bay Area Artists Association meeting starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay
From an early age, Texas native Noble knew he was an artist and his first love was drawing.
“I studied to become a commercial artist at Texas Academy of Art in Houston, Texas. Right after I graduated, I was drafted into the U.S. Army. I was so lucky to be assigned to paint portraits of four-star generals at a time when most soldiers were risking their lives in Vietnam,” Noble said.
After being discharged, Noble illustrated magazine and book covers and designed motion picture advertising and poster campaigns, right up to the time he made his entrance into sculpting.
The artist credits the works of George Lucas and one iconic Star Wars character, the Jedi Master, Yoda, for his decision to pursue sculpting.
“In 1980, I was invited to design a poster for the movie 'The Empire Strike Back.' I was so impressed with the character Yoda that I went out and bought clay and tools and sculpted an eight-inch tall version of him; this was my entry into the field of sculpting.” the artist said.
His first bronze sculpture, a life-size equestrian monument for Civil War Union General Philip H. Sheridan, was unveiled in Chicago in 1990. He designed and sculpted the San Bernardino County Peace Officers’ Memorial in 1998 and The California Firefighters’ Memorial, in 2002.
Noble received the National Sculpture Society’s Henry Hering Memorial Medal in 2014 in New York, for his body of work at the Presidio of San Francisco, Calif. The work was commissioned by George Lucas and Lucasfilm.
He is an American Figurative Sculptor and is called by many a “master." The artist is a Fellow and past board member of the National Sculpture Society. Noble has works as far away as New Zealand and Singapore. Domestically, his sculptures are on display in Los Angeles, Chicago, Sacramento, San Francisco, Hampton, Virginia and many other metropolitan cities throughout the nation.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, with their son, John, (they also have a daughter, Casey) moved to North Bend area in 2015 where he works out of his studio creating sculptures for his clients. Some of the finished sculptures are as high as 7 feet tall and several which exceed that elevation, as is the case with his Hampton, Virginia 400th Anniversary Monument. It was unveiled in 2011 at 21 feet in height, and his “Spirit of Achievement” statue, in Chino, Calif. is taller still at 27 feet.
Recently Noble has been honored with acceptance of his life’s work by the Brisco Center for American History, part of the University of Texas. The center’s archives are noted for housing some of the most famous of Texas icons, such as Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Davy Crockett and Willie Nelson.
Noble has been featured in American Artist magazine twice, 20 years apart: in 1983 for his illustrations and again in 2003 for his sculptures. Noble is listed in “Who’s Who” as well as Dunn and Bradstreet. Visit his website at (www.Lawrencenoble.com).
The Bay Area Artists (www.BayAreaArtistsAssociation.com) meets the third Thursday of each month on the second floor of the Coos Art Museum. The public is invited. Refreshments are provided.