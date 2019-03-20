CHARLESTON — South Slough Reserve will offer 20 lucky participants, kids aged 6 to 10 and their grownup, an opportunity to take part in an exploration of the Olympia oyster, a guided oyster dissection.
Attendees also will create their own pop-up scene and learn about research happening at the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve located at 61907 Seven Devils Road in Charleston.
Under the Shell: Understanding the Olympia Oyster event will take place 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Charleston Marine Life Center located on the University of Oregon's Institute of Marine Biology's campus, 63466 Boat Basin Road in Charleston. Cost to participate is $6 per person and will include access to explore the Marine Life Center museum and aquarium following the event at no additional charge.
Reservations are required and can be made online at www.southsloughestuary.org. Have questions? Call Eric Dean at 541-888-5558, ext. 126.