FLORENCE — Usually, when the carnival comes to town, it's time for fun and merry-making. But this time, something is different — something just isn't right about the performers. One by one, humanity has been drained from the traveling troupe, until all that is left is utter darkness and they want you to join their macabre celebration under the tent. Will you enter to see what's on display? And once you enter, will you ... STAY?
C.R.O.W.’s fifth annual Scare-C.R.O.W. Haunted Maze, entitled “Freak Show” was recently voted “Best Haunt in Oregon 2018” by Oregon Haunted Houses. Freak Show will open from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, it will reopen 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29-31. On Wednesday, Oct. 29, a less scary family hour between 5 and 6 p.m. will be geared toward younger kids and big chickens. The maze will transition back to very scary at 6 p.m. The suggested minimum age for the regular very scary maze is 8-plus, and entry is always at the parents’ discretion and at your own risk.
The maze will be held at the C.R.O.W. Center for the Performing Arts located at 3120 Highway 101 in Florence. Admission for all nights is $6 per person, per entry with tickets available at the door, cash only. The maze is ADA accessible. You may find outside entertainment provided by C.R.O.W.’s “Flight Dance Team.” Patrons in line may even want to join in on the freaky dance party.
Onsite food will be available by The Dipper, a food truck from Eugene.
You have free articles remaining.
“This year’s maze is going to be even freakier,” said Melanie Heard. “The special effects, make-up and costume design and other unexpected surprises are going to scare everyone who dares to enter.”
Last year’s zombie-themed “Quarantine” maze showed so much deadly appeal that over 1,000 guests passed through, traveling from as far away as Astoria, Bandon and Eugene/Springfield.
“C.R.O.W. strives for exceptionally high production values for every project we produce. The maze is no exception,” said Heard.
For more information about the maze, including a list of rules and FAQ’s, visit www.crowkids.com and click on the “Haunted Maze” tab.