NORTH BEND — It's National Talk Like a Pirate Day tomorrow, Sept. 19, and North Bend Public Library is celebrating. When the library doors opens at 10 a.m. patrons are likely to hear something like "ahoy matey," or "shiver me timbers," because some of the staff will be talking like pirates. Everyone is invited to find their pirate name and then sit in on story time, set to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Then in the afternoon from 3-5 Starboard Watch will sail up to the library to share sea shanties and songs of the sea.
You have free articles remaining.
Talk Like a Pirate Day ends at the library then it picks up again at 7 p.m. at North Bend Municipal Swimming Pool with the Sunken Treasure Pool Party. Treasures, games and prizes will last until 9.
Questions? Visit https://www.northbendoregon.us/library.