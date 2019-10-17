COQUILLE — Sawdust Theatre is on a quest to find some musicians, actors, dancers and other volunteers for their 54th season of melodrama — "The Lost Mine on Budd Creek or Mirror, Mirror on the Wall!" The kickoff party will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25, at the theater.
It's then people will find out who is returning for the season and it will be an opportunity to meet them and find out how to get involved. Those who play piano, banjo or accordion and would like to perform live, plan on attending. Those who would like to be a greeter, help backstage, paint props, write grants, be on the lighting crew — there are opportunities.
Tryouts for actors will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and again at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. Olios auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Hell week will begin May 17 and performances for the season will begin June 5 and continue weekends through Sept. 5. Sawdust Theatre is located at 120 N Adams in Coquille.
For more information, visit http://sawdusttheatre.com.