COOS COUNTY ─ Over the weekend, nearly 100 people gathered along the Coos Bay Boardwalk to keep Shutter Creek Correctional Institution open.
Participants of the Community Awareness Rally held signs along Highway 101 and the Coos Bay Boardwalk, urging more local support to stop the state from shutting Shutter Creek down.
“I think the community came out to support us today and we appreciate it,” said Mike Castaldo, union president and sergeant at Shutter Creek. He acknowledged the presence of Lakeside Mayor James Edwards, highlighting the ripple effect Shutter Creek’s closure would have on both Lakeside and the community as a whole.
“Half of our employees live in Reedsport, so this impacts Douglas County, too,” he said. “(Edwards) is here from Lakeside because (Shutter Creek’s closure) would be a huge blow to his city.”
Gloria Clark, a spouse to one of the employees at Shutter Creek, said repercussions to the closure would spread from strain on the court system to further devastating the local economy.
“…When the courts open to full capacity, there will be an influx of inmates and no place to put them,” she said.
Clark added that the plans on closing three prisons, Shutter Creek, Lakeview and Mill Creek, as a way to save money. However, she pointed out that Shutter Creek was built in the 1990s to stimulate the rural Oregon economy, which had suffered when the mill industry plummeted.
“(Shutter Creek) was to provide family wage jobs,” she said.
Clark received data from Shutter Creek’s employment department which showed the payroll amount for its employees in one year. That amount was $6.2 million. Clark said that money went into Coos and Douglas counties, and will be lost if the prison is closed.
She added that if Shutter Creek were to close, local businesses with contracts at the facility will lose a high-paying customer.
“Small businesses in the area will lose money they’re used to seeing,” she said, listing off contracts for maintaining hand power equipment for the facility’s work crews to propane and gas that is brought up to the prison.
Shutter Creek is also home to Joy’s of Living Assistance Dogs where inmates train dogs for service work for veterans or people with disabilities.
“They learn compassion, give back to the community, learn how to communicate with something else and it has made a huge difference for the inmates,” said Joy St. Peter, director of the JLAD. “If (Shutter Creek) shuts down, the quality of training will be lost.”
Former Shutter Creek inmate, Nicholas Sousley, participated in the JLAD program during his incarceration.
“(Shutter Creek) also helps with services like firefighting, cleaning the streets,” he said. “The prisoners do a lot of work in this community and families will be displaced like the officers who work there. They will have to move their families out of the area to find work.”
Castaldo said Shutter Creek is known for its community projects. In fact, he said inmates played an important role in fighting fires over the summer.
“This summer was one of the worst fire seasons Coos County has ever seen since I’ve been here, and I’ve been here 21 years,” Castaldo said. “They saved 10 homes. I took a crew to McKenzie in the Eugene area and fought fires for two weeks. They helped put out the one in Coquille. A quick response is instrumental to get the fires out. Local firefighters rely on us… That’s just another program that will be lost.”
Shutter Creek correctional officer, Dan Garbe, stood with a sign along Highway 101 during the rally and said he and his family hopes Shutter Creek won’t be closed.
“(The state) has offered jobs and relocations to other institutions, but our families are here, our friends and schools are here,” he said. “I’ve worked there two years. We do a lot of good things in the community.
“Don’t let (the state) shut us down,” he said. “…Write to all your legislatures.”
For more information about efforts to keep Shutter Creek open, Castaldo invited the public to visit the Save Shutter Creek Facebook page.
