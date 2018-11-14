COOS BAY — The range of possibilities for our future is not fixed and limited – in fact, it's infinite. And within that infinity is a range of probable futures, based on the past and present. What Shall we Choose?
Dr. Ruth Miller will continue her free Saturday Seminar Series 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Evergreen Court, 451 O'Connell St. in North Bend.
As author of "Making the World Go Away" and "Unveiling Your Hidden Power," she will draw on decades of futures research and metaphysical exploration to help us transcend the probable and extend the possible.
This free community event is sponsored by the South Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which meets at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Dolphin Theater Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay.