COOS BAY — The day after Thanksgiving, the Coos Bay Downtown Association will help Santa get to Coos Bay and light Coos Bay’s Christmas Tree at the Coos Bay Visitors Center. Festivities begin in downtown Coos Bay around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at the Coos Bay Visitors Center with music from K-DOCK and Christmas carols while waiting for Santa to arrive.
Santa is scheduled to arrive at the Visitors Center around 5:30 p.m. where the crowd will greet him and help with the annual Christmas Tree lighting. Apple cider will be provided courtesy of Farr's True Value and cookies courtesy of Banner Bank.
From the Visitors Center, follow Santa over to the Egyptian Theatre for a photo opportunity with the kids around 6 p.m. A free showing of "Elf" the movie with Will Ferrell will start around 7:15 p.m. Visits with Santa and Friday’s showing of the “Elf” are sponsored by Banner Bank and South Coast Family Dentistry. All who attend are asked to bring at least one pair of new socks rolled up to be tossed at the movie screen during the snowball fight scene. All socks will be collected and donated to local homeless shelters.
You have free articles remaining.
You can catch a second showing of “Elf” and participate in the Sockball Fight, free of charge, on Saturday, Nov. 30. Santa visits begin at 12:30 p.m. and go to 2 p.m., followed by the movie at 2. Santa will head back to his workshop but there will be a third free showing of “Elf” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Want to know more? Visit Coos Bay Downtown Association's Facebook page or www.coosbaydowntown.org.