NORTH BEND — Santa Paws will be making his special appearance at Pony Village Mall to pose with pets for a holiday portrait at the annual Photos with Santa Paws event to benefit Pacific Cove Humane Society’s spay/neuter program. Pony Village Mall hosts this pre-holiday fundraiser in a store space inside the mall across from Sears, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
All well-behaved pets, from cats and dogs to more unusual creatures, are invited to have their photo taken with Santa Paws. Their human friends are welcome to join the portrait sitting.
Professional photography services are provided by Julie Noggle, of Brown’s Studio & Camera Shop, who donates her time and photo processing for the event. One print of each portrait will be $20 and can be picked up in about two weeks at Brown’s Studio, 2020 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. Additional prints, holiday photo cards, mugs, decks of cards, ornaments, and mouse pads can be ordered, as well.
Pet owners are asked to bring small animals in carriers for their safety, and to keep dogs leashed. Each $20 fee comes with Mini Pet Mart pet treats, Cranberry Sweets people treats and a holiday bandanna crafted by Lynn Jochum, while supplies last.
Take advantage of the opportunity to enter drawings for special prizes provided by Joe Benetti, Cranberry Sweets, Lu & Rue’s Doggy Day Care and other Pacific Cove Humane Society supporters.
Photos with Santa Paws proceeds support Pacific Cove Humane Society’s mission to promote the humane care of animals and the importance of spaying and neutering pets as a key measure to eliminate animal overpopulation.
Information about Photos with Santa Paws is available by calling Kate Sharples at 541-404-6704.