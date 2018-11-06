COOS BAY — The Friday after Thanksgiving, the Coos Bay Downtown Association will help Santa get to town and light the Christmas Tree at the Coos Bay Visitors Center. Festivities begin in downtown Coos Bay around 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at the Coos Bay Visitors Center with music from K-DOCK and Christmas carols while waiting for Santa to arrive.
Santa is scheduled to arrive at the Visitors Center about 5:30-ish, where Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti will greet him and help with the annual Christmas Tree lighting. Apple cider will be provided courtesy of Farr's True Value and cookies courtesy of Banner Bank.
From the Visitors Center, follow Santa over to the Egyptian Theatre for a photo opportunity with the kids around 6. A free showing of "Elf," the movie with Will Ferrell, will start around 7:15 p.m. The visits with Santa and Friday’s showing of the “Elf” are sponsored by Banner Bank and South Coast Family Dentistry. All who attend are asked to bring at least one pair of new socks rolled up to be tossed at the movie screen during the snowball fight scene. All socks will be collected and donated to local homeless shelters.
You can catch a second showing of “Elf” and participate in the sockball fight, free of charge, Saturday, Nov. 24. Santa visits begin at 12:30 p.m. and continue until 2 when the movie will start. Santa will head back to his workshop but there will be a third free showing of “Elf” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. Don't forget at least one pair of socks.
*Please note that times around the arrival of Santa and lighting the tree are approximate. Santa has many children to visit, therefore he has requested some flexibility in his schedule.
To learn more about the event, visit www.coosbaydowntown.org or follow CBDA on Facebook.