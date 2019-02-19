COOS BAY — Robert More of the Coastal Celtic Society will present five Irish whiskies to 55 individuals, 21 and older at the annual Irish Whiskey Tasting event from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Black Market Gourmet.
More will introduce attendees to the flavors of The Tyrconnel Single Malt, Slane Triple Cask, Teeling Small Batch, Writer's Tears, and Tullamore Dew, aged 14 years. Chef Jardin Kazaar will be providing food pairings for each whiskey.
Ticket are $60 each and available by calling 541-266-8989 or at Black Market Gourmet.