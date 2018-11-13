COOS BAY — Those looking for a fun healthy way to build up an appetite and spend time with family prior to their afternoon of feasting and watching football can join the South Coast Running Club at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) in the John Topits Park parking lot, 250 Hull St. in Empire.
Bring at least two cans of food for an entry fee to the fun 5K run around Empire Lakes. Anyone can walk or run along the paved trail. The route includes gentle rolling hills, scenic views of the lake through a forested canopy, birds and other wildlife.
No numbers, no timing, no advance registration. Just run for fun!
For information, contact Kent Sharman at familysharman@gmail.com or visit the running club's website at http://southcoastrunningclub.org.