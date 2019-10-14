COOS BAY — Join the South Coast Running Club for their scholarship fundraiser gala from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sharkbite’s Broadway Theatre located at 226 S. Broadway in Downtown Coos Bay.
This year’s theme is “ Seventies Style-Throwback to the Beginning Days of SCRC.”
Organizers' goals are to raise funds toward scholarships for local track and cross country student athletes, a chip timing system and to increase community awareness of the South Coast Running Club. A $25 ticket includes a taco bar with meat, fish and veggie options. There will be a no-host bar.
Also planned, a recognition of emeritus running club members, SCRC/70s Trivia, a 50/50 raffle and costume contest.
Purchase tickets online at www.southcoastrunningclub.org under sponsorship and other opportunities.