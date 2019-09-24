{{featured_button_text}}
Shane Anderson

"Run Wild, Run Free," documentary by Shane Anderson will be featured at Movie & Mingle.

 Contributed art

COOS BAY — Wild Rivers Land Trust and 7 Devils Brewing Co. will sponsor "Run Wild, Run Free," by Shane Anderson for a Movie & Mingle fundraiser event. Mingling will begin at 6 p.m. with snacks and cocktails, raffles and an historical film by Shane Anderson introduced by Tim Palmer, a local photographer, author and environmentalist to follow. 

The suggested donation is $20 per person. This is a limited seating event open to anyone. Movie & Mingle will be held 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Coos History Musuem.

RSVP to pamela@wildriverslandtrust.org.

