COOS BAY — Wild Rivers Land Trust and 7 Devils Brewing Co. will sponsor "Run Wild, Run Free," by Shane Anderson for a Movie & Mingle fundraiser event. Mingling will begin at 6 p.m. with snacks and cocktails, raffles and an historical film by Shane Anderson introduced by Tim Palmer, a local photographer, author and environmentalist to follow.
The suggested donation is $20 per person. This is a limited seating event open to anyone. Movie & Mingle will be held 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Coos History Musuem.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
RSVP to pamela@wildriverslandtrust.org.