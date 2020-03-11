REEDSPORT – The Rotary Club of Reedsport has again adopted the beach by Sparrow Creek Road, north of Gardiner, for SOLVE’s Great Oregon Spring Beach Cleanup.
The Rotary Club will be giving away floats by raffle to anyone who volunteers their time during the beach cleanup. Participants will receive one raffle ticket per bag of trash turned in over the course of the day. At the end of the cleanup, tickets will be drawn for the winners of the glass floats.
Participants can only win the drawing once.
People interested in participating should sign up online at www.solveoregon.org/opportunity and select the Oregon Dunes project on March 28. Signups are valid up to the day of the event.
Participants should meet at the Forest Service parking lot at the junction of Highways 101 and 38, at 9:30 a.m. Carpooling and transportation will be arranged for everyone to get to the site. Participants can also join any time during the morning by coming to the beach site.
Participants are encouraged to dress in layers, with sturdy shoes, and be ready for any changes in the weather. Bringing gloves and a water bottle is also encouraged.
The Rotary Club asks that people note the road to the beach is four miles of rough road, with dips that can be filled with water. Parking is also limited.
The giveaway will be happening thanks to a generous donation from the estate of Joe Coyne, formerly of Winchester Bay. The Rotary Club wishes to thank the estate for the glass floats. They also thank Sugar Shack Bakery and Umpqua Bank for donations of coffee and donuts for the event.
