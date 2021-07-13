‘Reflections on the Human Epoch’ paintings by Claire Duncan at Coos Art Museum

Reflections on the Human Epoch, an exhibition of paintings by Claire Duncan, will be on display at Coos Art Museum. Duncan, an artist from Ashland, is exhibiting in the Richter Atrium Gallery at the museum from July 17 through October 2.
A free public opening reception for Reflections on the Human Epoch will take place Friday, July 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the same time as a reception for an exhibition by Bandon photographer Susan Dimock titled Rocks, Vines and Lines in the Sand.
In a series of 18 multi-panel paintings, Duncan confronts the paradox of wildlife and natural beauty in a man-altered world.
The exhibition is augmented by the poetry of Pepper Trail, a poet and naturalist based in Ashland.
Duncan’s work has won numerous awards including first, second and third place awards in Coos Art Museum’s Expressions West competition and first place in The Artist’s Magazine’s All Media Competition (wildlife). A video segment on her work has appeared on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Oregon Art Beat and on PBS Newshour’s CANVAS website
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members and active duty military through the Blue Star Museum Program.
