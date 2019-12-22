YACHATS — Founded in 2011 by the Yachats Trails Committee, the annual Yachats New Year’s Day Peace Hike was intended to provide a way to enjoy a lively walk, share good company and empower the concept of peace on earth. Since then, the event has grown in size and meaning and has also become an important place for communication and healing between area residents and Tribes.
This year the hike will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Participants will proceed from the Yachats Commons, located at 441 N Highway 101, along the 804 and Amanda Trails to the Amanda Grotto south of town, where a Peace Ceremony will take place. The distance from the Commons to the grotto is approximately three miles.
Hikers will traverse both paved roads and narrow dirt trail surfaces with some steps and moderate inclines. Sturdy shoes, layered clothing for warmth and wind protection and walking sticks are recommended.
In addition, for hikers and non-hikers who would like to acknowledge and honor Amanda’s journey, there will be a candle-lighting ceremony and a telling of the Amanda story at Yachats’ Little Log Church at 328 W Third St.
Complete details:
9:15-10:15 a.m. — Hikers may check in at the Yachats Commons where they will need to sign liability wavers and will receive route maps and commemorative buttons. Slow hikers should begin at 9:15 a.m. as the Peace Ceremony will begin promptly at 11:15.
9:30-10:15 a.m. — There will be a candle-lighting ceremony and members of the Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians will tell the story of Amanda (for whom the Amanda Trail is named) at the Little Log Church. Hikers may join this if time allows and if they do, are encouraged to check in at the Commons before-hand so that they may continue to the Amanda Grotto immediately following the story telling.
10:15 a.m. — All hikers should be checked in by 10:15 and on their way to the Amanda Grotto to arrive in time for the Peace Ceremony.
11:15-noon — Peace Ceremony takes place at the Amanda Grotto
Noon — Ceremony ends and hikers may depart at their leisure. No additional post-hike activities are planned, and no parking is allowed in the immediate area, so hikers should plan to arrive and depart on foot.
In the event of rain and/or winds exceeding 25 mph, the hike will be cancelled. A cancellation notice will be posted on the Trails website by 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. If the hike is cancelled, the telling of the Amanda story and the Peace Ceremony will take place at Yachats Commons Park.
It is through the Tribes and the community’s endeavors with the Amanda Trail that many have become more aware of the great need to acknowledge the wrongs of the past and to be more conscious of the need to treat people of all cultures throughout the world with honor, dignity and respect.
For Peace Hike inquiries, call Lauralee at 541-272-1309 or e-Mail lsven@peak.org. For more information on the Yachats Trails Committee and opportunities to volunteer visit www.yachatstrails.org.